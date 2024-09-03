Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

Anguilla will entertain Turks & Caicos at TCIFA National Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Wednesday. The sides are meeting each other for the first time in this competition.

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Preview

Both teams will be competing in Group B of League C with the hope of improving their status to League B. Anguilla have been static since 2019-20, sitting in League C. In the previous edition (2023-24), they lost all four games in Group A of League C to finish bottom, failing to make any progress.

The hosts were crushed in their last two matches in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, losing to Suriname at home 4-0 and Puerto Rico 8-0 on the road. Anguilla’s last win dates back to March of this year, against Turks and Caicos Islands. Their previous win occurred long ago in October 2010. They have suffered mostly defeats since then.

Trending

Turks & Caicos are winless in their last six matches but have recorded three straight wins prior to the uninspiring streak. They have tried to return to winning ways in vain. The visitors are yet to progress beyond League C after three participations, but new coach Ricky Hill has promised to improve the side’s record in this competition.

Turks & Caicos have met Anguilla twice, in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, with both clashes ending in stalemates (1-1, 0-0). In the absence of a win, the visitors have drawn twice in their last five matches, and have won once in their last five matches on the road. Turks & Caicos have conceded fewer goals than Anguilla in their last five matches.

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anguilla have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Anguilla have scored once and conceded 16 times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Anguilla are yet to win a match in the CONCACAF Nations League, recording 10 defeats and two draws so far.

Turks & Caicos have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Anguilla have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Turks & Caicos have drawn twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Anguilla – L-L-W-D-L, Turks & Caicos – L-D-L-D-L.

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Prediction

Anguilla are in search of their first victory in this competition and will likely use this meeting as one more opportunity to make it happen.

Turks & Caicos have won five times but have been unable to make it to League B, which will likely be their objective of this edition.

Anguilla are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Anguilla 2-1 Turks & Caicos

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anguilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Anguilla to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Turks & Caicos to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback