Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

Anguilla host Turks & Caicos at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Centre in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Friday (March 22).

Both teams are among the bottom four CONCACAF teams in the FIFA rankings. They will take part in the round one of the qualifiers, with the two successful sides joining the top 28 for the second round. Anguilla and Turks & Caicos are meeting each other for the first time.

Anguilla are enduring an winless run stretching 35 games. Their last win dates to October 2010, in a Caribbean Cup clash against Saint Marin 2-1. Head coach Nigel Connor returned to the team after a short spell in 2018-19 but has been unable to effect a turnaround in fortunes.

Turks & Caicos, meanwhile, have one win in five games and are coming off three defeats and a draw. The visitors had a woeful campaign in the CONCACAF Nations League, finishing bottom of Group C with one point and falling to progress to League B. They have an opportunity to qualify for another competition, but their chances are slim.

The visitors may not be expecting a win against Anguilla in the first leg. However, they will count on home advantage in the reverse fixture on March 27. Turks & Caicos could also exploit Anguilla’s weak defence to snatch an away success.

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anguilla have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored once and conceded 21 in their last five games.

Anguilla are in their sixth FIFA World Cup qualifiers but are yet to progress beyond the first round.

Turks & Caicos have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Anguilla have lost their last five games, while Turks & Caicos have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Anguilla – L-L-L-L-L; Turks & Caicos – L-D-L-L-W

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Prediction

Coach Nigel Connor will be keen to get his team out of its rut, but they appear to lack the resources needed, mostly in attack and defence. However, it could work against the visitors, who are not a formidable opposition.

Turks & Caicos will strive to snatch a favourable result and finish the business in the return leg at home. Anguilla come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Anguilla 3-1 Turks & Caicos

Anguilla vs Turks & Caicos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anguilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Anguilla to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Turks & Caicos to score - Yes