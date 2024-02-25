Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Ankaragucu host Fenerbahce at the Eryaman Stadyumu on Tuesday (February 27) in the Turkiye Kupasi quarterfinals.

The hosts have struggled in the Turkish Super Lig but have fared better in the domestic cup. They thrashed second-tier outfit 24 Erzincanspor 5-1 in the previous round, with five different players getting on the scoresheet, including former Manchester United man Federico Macheda. Ankaragucu beat Trabzonspor 3-1 at this stage of the competition last season.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have performed well in the league as they turn their attention to cup action. They beat Gaziantep 2-0 in the last-16 earlier this month, with Belgium international Michy Batshuayi netting a first-half brace.

The visitors are the holders of the domestic cup, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in the final.

Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be he 125th meeting between the two sides, with Ankaragucu trailing Fenerbahce 78-18.

Fenerbahce have won their last six games in the fixture.

Ankaragucu are without a clean sheet in 18 games in the fixture since 2009.

Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the top flight, with 70 goals.

Four of AG's six league wins this season have come at home.

Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Ankaragucu are on a three-game losing streak and have won one of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last seven outings and are unbeaten in 17 games across competitions. They have won their last eight away games and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Ankaragucu 1-3 Fenerbahce

Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 matchups.)