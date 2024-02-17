Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Ankaragucu will invite league leaders Galatasaray to the Eryaman Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings. After registering a 5-1 win over Erzincanspor in the Turkish Cup earlier this month, they failed to build on that form and suffered a 1-0 loss in the league to Konyaspor last week.

The visitors have been in great form this year, winning ten of their 11 games thus far. They opened up a two-point lead over arch-rivals Fenerbahce last week, as first-half goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Dries Mertens helped them register a 2-0 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Alanyaspor. They met Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage first leg on Thursday, recording a 3-2 home win, with Mauro Icardi scoring an injury-time winner.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have crossed paths 129 times in all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1937 in the erstwhile Millî Küme. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with an 83-24 lead in wins, and 22 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 6-2, and continued their winning run with a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Ankaragucu have just two wins in their last 12 league outings, with both coming at home. Seven games in that period have ended in draws.

Galatasaray have registered nine consecutive wins in all competitions, scoring two goals apiece in each of those games.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Super Lig this season, conceding 14 goals in 25 games, with just five of them coming in away games.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four games in all competitions. They have, however, suffered just one loss in their last 11 home games across all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have won four of their last five home games, conceding just three times while scoring 13 goals.

Eighteen of their 24 wins against the visitors have come at home, which bodes well for them. They have suffered three consecutive losses against the visitors and will look to count on home advantage to pull off an upset.

Cimbom are unbeaten in their last 13 league outings, dropping points just twice in that period. They have registered 2-0 wins in their two league games this month and will look to continue that form. They have finally managed to open up a lead over reigning champions Fenerbahce at the top of the table and can't afford to drop points.

Hakim Ziyech is sidelined with an ankle injury, while new signing Serge Aurier is carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked here. Kaan Ayhan was subbed off in the 55th minute with a slight injury against Sparta and is doubtful for the trip to the capital.

The capital club have been good at home recently, but the visitors are on fire and should have enough in their locker to get all three points.

Prediction: Ankaragucu 1-2 Galatasaray

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mauro Icardi to score or assist any time - Yes