Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2023

Galatasaray will set out to secure the Turkish Super Lig title when they take on Ankaragucu at the Eryaman Stadyumu on Tuesday (May 30).

Ankaragucu suffered a semifinal exit at the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday, drawing 2-2 with IIstanbul Basaksehir to lose 3-2 on aggregate. Tolunay Kafkas’ men now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they beat Umraniyespor 2-1 on May 21 to snap their three-game winless run. With 39 points from 33 games, Ankaragucu are 12th in the league, five points above the drop zone with three games left .

Meanwhile, Galatasaray took a giant step towards securing the league crown with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sivasspor. Okan Buruk’s side have won three games since a 3-1 defeat to ivals Besiktas.

With 79 points from 33 games, Galatasaray are atop the summit with a five-point cushion over second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 33 meetings, Galatasaray have been dominant in the fixture.

Ankaragucu have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Galatasaray are on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since their loss to Besiktas.

Kafkas’ men are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four since a 2-0 loss against Fatih Karagumruk on April 2.

Galatasaray boast the division’s second-best away record, picking up 35 points in 16 games.

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have enjoyed a superb campaign and are on the cusp of clinching their first title since 2019. Buruk’s men are firing on all cylinders and should pick up a title-sealing win.

Prediction: Ankaragucu 0-3 Galatasaray

Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last ten meetings)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in all but one of their last six clashes.)

