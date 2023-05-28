Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2023

Galatasaray will set out to secure the Turkish Super Lig title when they take on Ankaragucu at the Eryaman Stadyumu on Tuesday (May 30).
Ankaragucu suffered a semifinal exit at the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday, drawing 2-2 with IIstanbul Basaksehir to lose 3-2 on aggregate. Tolunay Kafkas’ men now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they beat Umraniyespor 2-1 on May 21 to snap their three-game winless run. With 39 points from 33 games, Ankaragucu are 12th in the league, five points above the drop zone with three games left .
Meanwhile, Galatasaray took a giant step towards securing the league crown with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sivasspor. Okan Buruk’s side have won three games since a 3-1 defeat to ivals Besiktas.
With 79 points from 33 games, Galatasaray are atop the summit with a five-point cushion over second-placed Fenerbahce.
Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 22 wins from the last 33 meetings, Galatasaray have been dominant in the fixture.
- Ankaragucu have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.
- Galatasaray are on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since their loss to Besiktas.
- Kafkas’ men are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four since a 2-0 loss against Fatih Karagumruk on April 2.
- Galatasaray boast the division’s second-best away record, picking up 35 points in 16 games.
Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Prediction
Galatasaray have enjoyed a superb campaign and are on the cusp of clinching their first title since 2019. Buruk’s men are firing on all cylinders and should pick up a title-sealing win.
Prediction: Ankaragucu 0-3 Galatasaray
Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last ten meetings)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in all but one of their last six clashes.)