Annan Athletic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22 

Annan Athletic will host Rangers at Galabank in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage with a 4-3 away victory over Clydebank FC. Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in regular time, with Annan scoring two late goals in the second half of extra-time to secure progress.

Rangers comfortably dispatched Stirling Albion with a 4-0 home win. James Tavernier scored and missed a penalty in the rout.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos scored in either half to guide the defending champions to victory.

Annan Athletic fell to a 2-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir on home turf in Scottish League Two. Thomas Orr and Nicky Jamieson's goals guided the visitors to all three points.

Annan Athletic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have three wins from their five matches against Annan Athletic. One match ended in a share of the spoils while Saturday's hosts were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2016-17 Scottish League Cup when Rangers secured a routine 2-0 home win.

Annan Athletic form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Annan Athletic vs Rangers Team News

Annan Athletic

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander are all unavailable due to injuries, while Nnamdi Ofoborh has been ruled out with heart issues.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Annan Athletic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Annan Athletic Predicted XI (4-4-2): Greg Fleming (GK); Cameron Clark, Steven Swinglehurst, Matthew Douglas, Charlie Barnes; Tony Wallace, Owen Moxon, Lewis Hunter, Christopher Johnston; Tommy Goss, Iain Anderson

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin (GK); Jack Simpson, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey; Juninho Bacuna, John Lundstram, Alex Lowry; Fashion Sakala, Cedric Itten, Brandon Barker

Annan Athletic vs Rangers Prediction

There is a discernible difference in quality between the two sides and Rangers are overwhelming favorites to progress to the next round.

The capital side simply have too much firepower for their hosts, and barring an unlikely upset, they should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Annan Athletic 0-4 Rangers

