“Announce Spurs win”, “long dayyyy” – Arsenal fans ‘nervous’ about Tottenham star ripping apart one player named in their line-up for derby clash

Arsenal fans fearing the worst ahead of huge game with Tottenham
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
Modified May 13, 2022 12:00 AM IST
News

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal this evening (Thursday, May 12) in one of the biggest north London derbies in recent times.

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, just four points ahead of their arch-rivals with both sides having just three games remaining.

A win for the visitors would guarantee them a spot in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season. A Gunners victory will also ensure London rivals Chelsea secure their top-four place.

🚨 NLD TEAMNEWS!🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back💪 Elneny x Xhaka in midfield 🌶 Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS https://t.co/daGofbP1Ps

Ahead of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mikel Arteta announced an unchanged lineup from their victory last time out against Leeds United.

Arsenal are on a run of four consecutive victories in the league and have won the previous two north London derbies.

However, Spurs are unbeaten in their previous seven meetings with their rivals at home. Tonight marks the first time their new stadium will be full of supporters for the derby.

Gunners fans were concerned at the reveal of their lineup, particularly with the prospect of reserve right-back Cedric Soares coming up against Son Heung-Min. The South Korean is the top-flight's second highest scorer this season with 20 strikes.

Here's what supporters made of the upcoming head-to-head on the flank:

@Arsenal Cedric vs son long dayyyy https://t.co/g2W7y7r7H1
@Arsenal Cedric starting over White I’m nervous
@Arsenal I need you to do work, Cedric. Please!
@Arsenal Cedric against Son 😭Announce Spurs win
@Arsenal Cedric vs Son https://t.co/ILqTwcjSgF
@Arsenal God Cedric with Son 😭
@Arsenal not cedric ffs, tavarez lb and tomi rb then perfect

Gary Neville expects "tasty" clash between Tottenham and Arsenal

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated derby, former England defender Gary Neville tipped Spurs to win. The controversial postponement of the original clash will give the game an added edge.

The fixture was originally set to be played in January. However, a combination of injuries, players on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Covid-19 cases led to Mikel Arteta's side requesting a postponment hours before kick-off.

On the Gary Neville podcast (as quoted by Football.London), the Sky Sports pundit claimed:

"I think it will be a really tasty game on Thursday night, not just because of the fact it’s a north London derby and they’re playing for Champions League places."
"But the way in which this game was called off earlier in the year – even I wasn’t too happy with that! I wasn’t comfortable with it, I was doing the game, I was coming down on the Saturday and I just felt that it,wasn’t great."

The former Manchester United defender concluded:

"So there will be a little bit of needle, there is anyway so we don’t need to talk that up. Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal."
Your #NorthLondonDerby starting XI! ✊ https://t.co/mbnjfic7fO

हिन्दी