“Another dream comes true” - Lionel Messi dons new role in latest advertisement for Hard Rock Café

Lionel Messi, usually known for his football skills, stepped into a fresh role for Hard Rock Cafe's latest advertisement. The legendary forward has been making headlines recently with the news of joining Inter Miami. However, a new campaign, "Greatness Happens Here," presents him in an entirely new light – as a chef.

Hard Rock Cafe allowed Messi to command the kitchen in a new promotional spot for his Messi Chicken Sandwich, a recent addition to the popular restaurant's menu. He took to Instagram to unveil this unique venture, writing in the caption:

"Another dream comes true! I am thrilled to introduce to you the new Messi Chicken Sandwich that I have created with @HardRockCafe, inspired by my favorite food: The Milanese! Don't miss out!"

The advertisement presented Lionel Messi in his role as an ambassador for the Hard Rock Cafe, a position he has held since 2021. In the ad, he can be seen strolling into the Hard Rock changing room, mysteriously opening locker doors, and donning a chef's coat.

The forward guided the kitchen staff to prepare his signature crispy chicken sandwich, now named the New Messi Chicken Sandwich. A young diner relished the delicacy, as the Argentine legend watched, his face lit up with pleasure.

Shot in Messi's new professional base of Florida, and also in Paris and Lisbon, the ad comes as a creative brainchild of the studio 'Yes, we're Open.', according to AdWeek. For the fans of Lionel Messi and food lovers alike, the Messi Chicken Sandwich brings a whole new way to connect with their favorite footballer.

Lionel Messi's knees cause concern with fans as the legendary Argentine vacations

While currently basking in the glow of vacation, Lionel Messi sparked unexpected speculation when he recently shared a leisurely snapshot on Instagram. Instead of appreciating the picturesque backdrop, his followers zoomed in on an unexpected feature - Messi's knees, which looked distinctly odd in shape.

According to Football Espana, one user referred to them as "deformed," while others questioned if the appearance was normal. However, the fans can heave a sigh of relief; the footballer's knees are in perfect working condition.

As reported by RAC1 (via Football Espana), the unusual form is attributable to Messi's highly developed quadriceps, an attribute that significantly exceeds the norm for football players. This advanced muscle development can result in an unusual appearance but doesn't pose any health risks or impair his performance.

This clarification ensures that Lionel Messi's highly-anticipated return to the football pitch later this summer faces no hurdles. The Argentine superstar is geared up to make his mark at Inter Miami, with fans eagerly awaiting the moment when he laces up his boots and takes to the field.

