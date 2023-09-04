"Another La Liga gifted to Barcelona" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona score late penalty to secure 2-1 win against Osasuna

It was a remarkable showdown in La Liga on Sunday (September 3) as Barcelona eked out a 2-1 victory over Osasuna, thanks to a late penalty from Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana have now clinched their third successive win following a season-opening stalemate against Getafe.

The Catalan side ignited the pitch early on, nearly finding the net in the second minute. A Frenkie de Jong attempt ricocheted off the post, only for Lewandowski to squander the open-goal rebound. The profligacy didn't stop there, as Ilkay Gundogan misplayed a golden opportunity when he fumbled a loose ball.

At the other end, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen was at his best, spectacularly deflecting an Aimar Oroz close-range effort. Osasuna's Aitor Fernandez reciprocated with a scintillating save against Gavi, and finally, on the cusp of half-time, Jules Kounde opened the scoring ledger for Barca.

He converted a Gundogan corner, and the Blaugrana held on for long periods of the game. However, Osasuna struck back in the 76th minute, courtesy of a Chimy Avila wonder strike that curled past Ter Stegen and kissed the post before nestling in the net.

But the game's tide turned once again when Lewandowski was fouled in the box by Alejandro Catena, who was shown a red card for his actions. With the game close to its end, Lewandowski coolly slotted home the ensuing penalty, ensuring the win and three points for his team.

The triumph puts Barcelona in a hotly contested third place in La Liga, sharing 10 points with Girona and behind the table-toppers, Real Madrid, by just two points.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the hard-fought win:

Jules Kounde lauds Barcelona's grind-it-out victory and welcomes new signings

In the wake of Barcelona's 2-1 win over Osasuna, Jules Kounde underscored the importance of this victory as the club heads into the international break. Kounde, who notched the game's opening goal, recognized the struggle his team faced at El Sadar Stadium. He said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“It’s always very difficult to play here. They bring a lot of intensity, the crowd, it’s an important victory before the [international] break."

Another event that took place during the Catalans' hard-fought victory was the respective debut of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. Brought in by Xavi late into the match, the pair showed flashes of brilliance, and Kounde is particularly enthused about their quality:

“I think the signings are going to help us. They are two very good players, with experience at a high level and they are going to give us a plus on an offensive level. Technically they are very good and will help us.”

The win at Osasuna, coupled with the infusion of new players, bodes well for Barcelona as they prepare to navigate upcoming challenges in La Liga and the Champions League.