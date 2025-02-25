Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2025

Antalyaspor and Besiktas return to action in the Turkiye Kupasi when they go head-to-head at the New Antalya Stadium on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head into the midweek clash on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Antalyaspor continued to push into the top half of the Super Lig standings as they secured a 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa at the New Antalya Stadium last Saturday.

Emre Belozoglu’s side are unbeaten in five straight league matches — claiming two wins and three draws — a run that has seen them surge into 12th place in the table.

Antalyaspor now focus on the Turkish Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Kocaelispor on January 7, four weeks before suffering a somewhat disappointing 3-1 loss against Bodrum.

Besiktas, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Turkiye Kupasi and open up a five-point lead in the table, having won their opening two matches.

Solskjaer’s men edged out Sivasspor 1-0 at the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium in the cup curtain-raiser on January 7 before securing a more comfortable 2-0 victory over Kirklarelispor on February 4.

Besiktas head into Tuesday’s clash off the back of beating Eyüpspor 3-1 in the Super Lig, where they currently sit fourth in the standings with 41 points from 23 matches.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Besiktas have lost just one of their last six away matches across all competitions while picking up three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Antalyaspor are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine home games across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since the start of November.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

The last six meetings between Antalyaspor and Besiktas have produced a combined 23 goals and we anticipate an action-packed contest at the New Antalya Stadium.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Solskjaer’s men to come away with the desired results.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-3 Besiktas

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Antalyaspor and Besiktas have both scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two sides)

