Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Antalyaspor and Besiktas return to action in the Turkiye Kupasi when they square off at the Antalya Stadium on Thursday.

Fernando Santos’ men will head into the cup tie looking to get one over the hosts, having suffered a narrow 3-2 loss in their Super Lig clash back in November.

Antalyaspor suffered a fresh blow in their quest for European football as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Prior to that, Sergen Yalcin’s side were on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Antalyaspor now turn their attention to the Turkiye Kupasi, where they have brushed aside Orduspor, Kepezspor and Pendikspor, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice.

Besiktas, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on Sunday when they edged out Trabzonspor 2-0 at the Tupras Stadium.

Santos’ side had failed to win their previous three outings, picking up just one point from a possible nine in the Super Lig, where they currently sit third in the standings.

Besiktas will look to build on their weekend result as they return to the cup, where they kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Eyupspor on January 16.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides.

Antalyaspor have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 visits to the Antalya Stadium, claiming seven wins and two draws since October 2015.

Antalyaspor have lost just one of their last 13 home games in all competitions, picking up eight wins and four draws since late October.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Besiktas picked up a morale-boosting result on Sunday and will head into the cup tie with sky-high confidence. While we expect Antalyaspor to put up a fight, we fancy the visitors picking up a narrow victory.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-2 Besiktas

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (Antalyaspor have conceded the opening goal in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in seven of Besiktas’ last nine games)