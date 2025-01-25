Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Jan 25, 2025 10:38 GMT
Besiktas v Athletic Bilbao - UEFA Europa League - Source: Getty
Antalyaspor play host to Besiktas in round 21 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday

The action continues in round 21 of Turkish Super Lig as Antalyaspor play host to Besiktas at the New Antalya Stadium on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last six away games in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Antalyaspor were left empty-handed yet again in Super Lig as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Goztepe at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium last Sunday.

Emre Belözoğlu's side have lost four consecutive league matches, conceding 12 goals and scoring just once since a 2-0 victory over Kayserispor on December 15.

Antalyaspor have picked up 21 points from their 19 Super Lig matches so far to sit 14th in the league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Konyaspor.

Elsewhere, Besiktas picked up three huge points in their push for a place in the Europa League knockout phase as they thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at Tupras Stadium on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s men, who sit 24th in the Europa League table, now return to action in the Super Lig, where they have lost just one of their last seven games while claiming two wins and four draws since the start of December.

Besiktas have picked up 31 points from their 19 league matches to sit sixth in the league standings, three points adrift of the European qualifying places.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Besiktas have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 30 of the last 46 meetings between the two teams.
  • Antalyaspor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
  • Belözoğlu's men have won all but one of their last six home matches across all competitions, with a 4-1 defeat against Eyupspor on January 4 being the exception.
  • Besiktas are on a run of six back-to-back away games without a win in the league, losing twice and claiming four draws since September’s 3-0 victory over Kayserispor.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Off the back of a vital victory in the Europa League, Besiktas will head into the midweek with sky-high confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. Antalyaspor have suffered a drop-off in form in the league of late and we see them struggling once again.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-3 Besiktas

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Edited by Peter P
