Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Seeking to pick up a third consecutive victory for the first time since the turn of the year, Antalyaspor play host to Besiktas in round 11 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Burak Yilmaz’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last nine visits to the Corendon Airlines Park Antalya Stadium since October 2015 and will look to extend this dominant run.

Antalyaspor turned in a superb team performance on Wednesday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Orduspor in the Turkish Cup.

Nuri Sahin’s men now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they picked up a 1-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on October 29 which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

With 12 points from 10 games, Antalyaspor are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Ankaragucu.

Besiktas, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Gaziantep 2-0 at the Tüpraş Stadium.

Prior to that, Yilmaz’s men were on a two-game losing streak, suffering a 2-1 defeat against rivals Galatasaray on October 21, days before losing 3-1 against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With 19 points from 10 matches, Besiktas are currently fourth in the Super Lig table, 12 points adrift of first-placed Galatasaray.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Besiktas have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last nine games against Sahin’s men, picking up five wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in June 2020.

Antalyaspor are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, claiming three wins and three draws since May.

Besiktas have picked up just one win in their last six away matches across all competitions while claiming one draw and losing four since mid-September.

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

After a rough few weeks, Besiktas picked up a morale-boosting victory against Gaziantep last time out and will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

While Antalyaspor have hit their stride of late, Yilmaz’s men have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 0-2 Besiktas

Antalyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)