Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Antalyaspor will trade tackles with Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 24 clash on Saturday (February 3rd).

The hosts are fresh off a 1-1 draw away to Kayserispor last weekend. They took the lead through Sam Larsson's 31st-minute strike but Ali Karimi drew the game level just past the hour-mark.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Ankaragucu. Tolga Cigerci put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute but Cengiz Under drew the game level seven minutes later. The Turkey international scored the match-winner with his brace in the 32nd minute.

The victory left the Canaries in second spot in the table having garnered 60 points from 23 games, one game, and three points fewer than top-placed rivals Galatasaray. Antalyaspor are sixth with 34 points to their name.

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 60 occasions in the past. Fener have 39 wins to their name, 12 games have ended in a draw while Antalyaspor have been victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Fenerbahce claimed a 3-2 comeback home win.

Antalyaspor's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fenerbahce have the best away record in the league with 31 points garnered from 11 games on their travels.

Antalyaspor have the joint-best home defensive record this season with nine goals conceded in 12 games in front of their fans.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Antalyaspor are unbeaten across their last seven games and need maximum points here to potentially get into the top four at the end of the matchday.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are competing in their own two-way race for the league title, with 23 points separating the latter from third-placed Trabzonspor. Fener, for their part, are three points behind their arch-rivals, with Gala having already laid down their marker with their victory over Samsunspor. Ismail Kartal's side will hope to return the favor.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable multigoal victory.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals: Yes

