Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Antalyaspor and Fenerbahce will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing away to Goztepe last weekend. Cherif Ndiaye scored a second-half hat-trick to inspire the rout.

Fenerbahce saw their early lead slip in a 2-1 defeat to Adana Demirspor on home turf. Gokhan Inler and Younes Belhanda scored in either half to overturn Enner Valencia's 29th-minute penalty.

The defeat left Fener rooted in fifth spot, with 32 points garnered from 20 matches. Antalyaspor are in 15th place on 22 points, four points above the dropzone.

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

Fenerbahce have 23 wins from their last 36 matches against Antalyaspor. Six matches ended in a draw while the home side were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the current campaign when two late goals in the final minutes of the game helped Fener secure a 2-0 home win.

Antalayaspor have just one win from their last six league games while Fenerbahce's defeat to Demirspor halted a run of four matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Antalyaspor form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Fenerbahce form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Team News

Antalyaspor

Harun Alpsoy and Ufuk Akyol have been ruled out with muscle and knee injuries respectively while Haji Wright is sidelined with an illness. Dagukan Nelik is a doubt for the game with a knee injury.

Injuries: Harun Alpsoy, Ufuk Akyol

Unavailable: Haji Wright

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Dagukan Nelik

Fenerbahce

Altay Bayindir (shoulder), Mergim Berisha (muscle) and Luiz Gustavo have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Altay Bayindir, Mergim Berisha, Luiz Gustavo

Suspension: None

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Antalyaspor Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ruud Bofi (GK); Guray Vural, Feder Kudryashov, Veysel Sari, Bunyamin Balci; Hakan Ozmert, Dogukan Sinik, Fredy, Paul Mukairu, Amilton; Enzo Crivelli

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-5-1): Berke Ozer (GK); Filip Novak, Attila Szalai, Min-Jae Kim, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Jose Sosa, Dimitrios Pelkas, Miha Zajc, Hakan Yandas, Mesut Ozil; Enner Valencia

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce are favorites to emerge triumphant and despite being far from their best, Antalyaspor's poor form means the hosts might not pose much of a threat.

We are backing Ismail Kartal's side to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 0-3 Fenerbahce

