Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Fresh off the back of a historic Champions League victory over Manchester United, Galatasaray visit Corendon Airlines Park to face Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Nuri Sahin’s men head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last 14 meetings since April 2016.

Antalyaspor picked up successive wins for the first time this season as they edged out Istanbulspor 2-1 at the Necmi̇ Kadioğlu Sports Complex.

Prior to that, Sahin’s men picked up their first win of the season as they beat Samsunspor 2-0 on September 23 to end their five-match winless run.

With nine points from seven matches, Antalyaspor are currently 10th in the Super Lig table, level on points with 11th-placed Konyaspor.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray turned in a performance of the highest quality as they came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Okan Buruk’s men now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they have won their last six matches since kicking off the new campaign with a goalless draw against Kayserispor on August 12.

With 19 points from seven matches, Galatasaray are currently second in the league table, two points behind first-placed Fenerbahce.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Antalyaspor, claiming 10 wins and four draws since a 4-2 loss in April 2016.

Sahin’s men have won just one of their last six Super Lig home matches while losing twice and picking up three draws since mid-April.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their 15 matches across all competitions this season, picking up 12 wins and three draws so far.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

After a slow start to the season, Antalyaspor appear to have hit their stride of late and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. However, they face the stern challenge of taking on a high-flying Galatasaray side who have not lost a competitive game since the start of May.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing the visitors to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in eight of Galatasaray’s last nine outings)