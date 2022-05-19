Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Galatasaray will host Antalyaspor in the final fixture of this season's Turkish SuperLig action on Friday.

Galatasaray's win last week against Adana Demirspor kept their hopes alive for a top-10 finish. Despite struggling for most of the season, they will hope to end their campaign on a high.

The hosts have confirmed their own top-10 status and are unbeaten in their last five league outings.Their last defeat came in mid-April when they lost to last year's champions Besiktas.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Galatasaray boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides. Antalyaspor have managed just five wins in that time, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Galatasaray Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Antalyaspor Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Antalyaspor

Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Hakan Ozmert and Enzo Crivelli are all on the visitors’ injury table and will miss the game.

Andrea Poli is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Dogukan Nelik, Hakan Ozmert, Enzo Crivelli

Suspended: Andrea Poli

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne and Arda Turan are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Alexandru Cicaldau and Taylan Antalyali are suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, Arda Turan

Suspended: Alexandru Cicaldau, Taylan Antalyali

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Antalyaspor Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ruud Boffin; Veysel Sarı, Naldo, Fedor Kudryashov; Bünyamin Balcı, Fredy Ribiero, Güray Vural, Deni Milosevic; Doğukan Sinik, Paul Omo Mukairu, Amilton

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Cipe; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Sofiane Feghouli, Bafatembe Gomis, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Halil Dervisoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

This is expected to be a close contest, with Galatasaray looking to ensure that they maintain their record of a top-10 finish in every single Turkish SuperLig campaign to date. However, things are not expected to be easy as they face an in-form Antalyaspor on Friday.

It is difficult to foresee a Galatasaray win based on the recent fortunes of the two teams, and we expect this to end in a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Antalyaspor

