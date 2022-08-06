Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2022-23

Antalyaspor host Galatasaray at the Antalya Stadium on Sunday in the season opener of the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig.

The Scorpions could only finish seventh in the top-flight last season but have made some key signings to improve on that.

Meanwhile, Gala have roped in seven new players, while also bringing in Okan Buruk as the new manager.

His managerial experience in the league and playing style have brought a renewed sense of optimism to their camp.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Galatasaray have won nearly half (19) of their previous 39 clashes with Antalyaspor, who've beaten them only five times during this period.

However, Gala are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the fixture since a 4-2 defeat in April 2018.

The Istanbul outfit also won both their league fixtures last season with a combined score of 3-0.

Antalyaspor Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

Galatasaray Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Antalyaspor

The Scorpions have a clean bill of health ahead of their season opener and manager Nuri Sahin has all the key players available for selection.

Summer signings Omer Toprak and Sam Larsson could make their official debuts for the club as both are in line to start on Sunday.

Soner Aydogdu and Cemali Sertel, whom Antalyaspor also signed this summer, will be on the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Galatasaray

Leo Dubois, who signed from Lyon this summer, will have to wait for his Gala debut as the defender is currently nursing an injury.

Omar Elabdellaoui could start at right back in his absence.

New signings Abdulkerim Bardakci, Sergio Oliveira and Haris Seferovic are all in line to make their official club debuts.

Injured: Leo Dubois

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Antalyaspor (4-4-2): Ruud Boffin; Sherel Floranus, Omer Toprak, Veysel Sari, Guray Vural; Houssam Ghacha, Fredy Ribeiro, Fernando, Sam Larsson; Haji Wright, Admir Mehmedi.

Galatasaray (4-1-4-1): Fernando Muslera; Omar Elabdellaoui, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyali; Yunus Akgun, Sergio Oliviera, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Akturkoglu; Haris Sefereovic.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Antalyaspor have made some good signings this summer and could be a tough team to beat this time.

Galatasaray have the psychological advantage here given their superior head-to-head record in recent times, while making a few key acquisitions of their own.

Although it's only the opening day, the match could still be intense and we predict a high-scoring draw in Antalya.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 2-2 Galatasaray

