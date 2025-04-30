Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2025

Antalyaspor will trade tackles with Konyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig round 34 clash on Friday (May 2nd). The game will be played at Corendon Airlines Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Sivasspor. Uros Radakovic broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute while Rey Manaj made sure of the result with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback home win over Adana Demirspor. They were behind at the break thanks to Salih Kavrazli's first-half injury-time goal. Riechedly Bazoer equalized in the 69th minute and completed his brace nine minutes later. Abdulsamet Burak's injury-time own goal completed the scoring.

The victory saw the Anatolian Eagle climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 32 games. Antalyaspor are 13th with 40 points to their name.

Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Konyaspor have nine wins from the last 30 head-to-head games. Antalyaspor were victorious five times while 16 games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Antalyaspor's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Konyaspor's last six competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Antalyaspor's last five home games have been decided by a one-goal margin and have also produced three goals or more.

Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor Prediction

Antalyaspor have won four of their last five home games, including each of the last three. Each of their wins came in 2-1 victories, while their loss also ended 2-1. The Scorpions are not entirely safe from relegation, with six points separating them from the dotted line.

Konyaspor have little left to play for this season. They were victorious in their most recent away game, with that win over Hatayspor a fortnight ago ending a run of six games without a win on their travels (four losses).

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture, with each of the last five incidentally ending in 1-1 stalemates. We are backing this trend to continue.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-1 Konyaspor

Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

