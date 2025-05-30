Antalyaspor host Trabzonspor at Antalya Stadium on Friday in the final round of games in the Turkish Super Lig. Both teams go into the weekend with nothing left to play for.

Antalyaspor suffered a 2-1 loss to Eyupspor last weekend to mark their 15th league defeat of the season. Akrepler, who are 14th, could finish as high as 10th place.

Trabzonspor are four points clear of Antalyaspor and are set to miss out on European qualification for the second time in five years. They are winless in last five games following their 2-2 home draw with UEFA Europa League-bound Samsunspor last time out, marking their 12th draw of the season.

Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met 77 times, Antalyaspor trail 44-15.

Antalyaspor have won two of their last 10 meetings in the fixture.

Trabzonspor have scored 19 times across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Akrepler are without a clean sheet in 17 games since 2017.

Karadeniz Fırtınası picked up a dominant 5-0 home victory in the fixture in January.

Antalyaspor have the third-worst offensive and fourth-worst defensive record in the top flight this term, with 37 goals scored and 60 conceded.

Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

The two sides are very closely matched. Antalyaspor will hope to capitalise on their home advantage but will need to be much better than they have been in recent weeks.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, will rely on their dominant record in the fixture to get a result but could settle for a point.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 1-1 Trabzonspor

Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Antalyaspor's last six games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Trabzonspor's last five league games.)

