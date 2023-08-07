Anthony Martial among 3 Manchester United stars wanted by Premier League club – Reports

Manchester United star Anthony Martial and two of his teammates have reportedly emerged as top targets for West Ham United this summer.

Martial, 27, has blown hot and cold under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag so far. He failed to remain fit for most of last campaign, starting just 17 of his 29 appearances across competitions for his current outfit.

A right-footed forward blessed with finishing and directness, the 30-cap France ace scored just nine goals as his team's first-choice number nine past season. He also assisted thrice in 1441 minutes of action.

According to Caught Offside, West Ham United boss David Moyes has earmarked Martial as a striking target in the ongoing summer transfer window. He is also said to be keeping tabs on Montpellier's Elye Wahi and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri as two alternative targets.

Martial, who is in the final year of his contract, could decide to secure a permanent move to West Ham in search of a new start. He could fill in the potential void left by Gianluca Scamacca, who is allegedly close to joining Atalanta in a deal worth over £26 million this month.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are willing to sell the injury-prone striker for a fee in the region of £25 million. However, they are said to be open to discussions about the attacker's potential asking price.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also aiming to lure Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay away from Manchester United. Moyes has told his club's hierarchy that both of the players are vital to their rebuilding process.

The Hammers recently failed with an initial £20 million offer to sign Maguire as the Red Devils are holding out for double the aforesaid amount. They have also been informed about McTominay's £40 million price tag and would have to move quickly due to Roma's interest.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could decide to retain Anthony Martial this month

Speaking in a recent press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed Anthony Martial. He elaborated (h/t Daily Express):

"We need a good squad and Martial is a brilliant football player and so he will help us. He scored goals and also in other areas of football like pressing, in possession, combinations, he's a great player and, yeah, let's hope he will be fit and stays fit."

In light of Ten Hag's remarks, Manchester United could opt to keep hold of the ex-AS Monaco player next season. They could use him on a rotational basis with new signing Rasmus Hojlund leading the line.

Hojlund, 20, finalized a permanent move to Old Trafford from Atalanta for an initial £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons. He has penned a five-year contract with an option for another year, as per The Athletic.