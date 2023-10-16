Antigua vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

Antigua will play host to Bahamas at ABFA Technical Center in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday.

Antigua vs Bahamas Preview

The hosts boast three points and sit third in Group D of League B. They can unseat second-placed Puerto Rico if things go their way. Antigua are expected to carry off this clash at home after thumping the Bahamas 4-1 when they last met. However, catching up with first-placed Guyana appears to be a tall order.

The Benna Boys returned to winning ways in the previous meeting following a four-game losing streak, with 17 goals conceded against two scored. At home, they are winless in their previous four outings, with their last win dating back to June 2022. Antigua will likely settle for the third or second spot to maintain their League B status.

The Bahamas are yet to claim a single point in the series, losing all three matches they have played so far to take the bottom seat of the group. In fact, their struggles did not begin in this competition. The visitors are winless in their last eight matches, losing seven times. If things stand as they are, the Bahamas will face relegation to League C.

The Baha Boyz earned promotion to League B from League C last season, but have been a shadow of their old selves since then. However, they could take inspiration from their previous visit to the Bahamas when they held the home side to a goalless draw. The Bahamas can still avoid the drop if they win their remaining games.

Antigua vs Bahamas Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antigua have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Antigua have scored six goals and conceded 18 in their last five matches.

Antigua have competed only in League B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Bahamas have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Antigua have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while the Bahamas have drawn once and lost four times.

Antigua vs Bahamas Prediction

Antigua played their previous two games on the road following a 5-1 humiliation against Guyana at home in their opening game. They will hope to appease local fans with an impressive outcome on Tuesday. Javon Stevens is the side’s main attacking threat with two goals.

The Bahamas will count on their talisman Wood Julmis, who boasts three goals – two of them scored on the road.

Antigua are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Antigua 3-1 Bahamas

Antigua vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antigua to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antigua to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bahamas to score - Yes