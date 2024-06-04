Antigua vs Bermuda Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2024

Antigua will play host to Bermuda at ABFA Technical Center in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Antigua vs Bermuda Preview

The second round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers gets underway this week. The top two teams in each group of five teams will progress to the third round. Antigua and Barbuda and Bermuda are pitted against each other in Group A alongside Honduras, Cuba and Cayman Islands.

The Benna Boys are set to return to action for the first time this year following a disappointing run in 2023. They managed two wins in nine matches, drawing one and losing six others. However, they will take confidence from their previous two successful clashes against Bermuda (3-2, 4-0) as they take on the visitors.

Bermuda have played two matches this year, beating Brunei 2-0 and losing to Guinea 5-1 in friendly matches. Their last visit to Antigua took place in March 2018, ending in a 3-2 defeat. However, Bermuda have succeeded at the ABFA Technical Center once, snatching a 3-0 win in a World Cup qualifier.

Gombey Warriors are in a better shape ahead of this meeting. With three wins, two draws and four defeats recorded in nine outings, they could be a tough side to handle. The visitors will be looking to exploit Antigua’s weak form to claim an early momentum in Group A. Both sides were unable to progress beyond this round in the previous edition.

Antigua vs Bermuda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antigua have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Bermuda.

Antigua and Bermuda have met seven times, with each side winning twice, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Antigua have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Bermuda have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Antigua have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Bermuda have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Antigua vs Bermuda Prediction

Antigua will likely enjoy the support of a huge crowd, eager to see their team play for the first time this year. It should be enough motivation for success.

Bermuda will be eying an acceptable result in this fixture – even a draw would be fine – ahead of their next match against Honduras at home.

Antigua are expected to prevail based on home advantage.

Prediction: Antigua 2-1 Bermuda

Antigua vs Bermuda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antigua to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antigua score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bermuda to score - Yes