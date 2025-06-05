Antigua vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (June 6th). The game will be played at ABFA Technical Centre.
The home side have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw against Dominica in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024.
Cuba, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 thrashing away to Trinidad and Tobago in the second leg of their Gold Cup qualifier in March 2025. They were reduced to 10 men in just the third minute when Romario Gutierrez was sent off, and their hosts capitalized with Isaiah Lee scoring a brace to give them a 2-0 lead at the break. Kevin Molino and Nathaniel James added second-half goals to complete the rout.
Los Leones del Caribe will shift their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they were awarded a 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands last time out. Antigua fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Cayman Islands.
The loss left The Benna Boys in fourth spot in Group A on one point. Cuba are second with three points from two games.
Antigua vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cuba are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games, winning six and drawing one.
- Their most recent clash came in June 2022 when Cuba claimed a 3-1 home win in the CONCACAF Nations League.
- Antigua failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five games.
- Cuba's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
- Antigua are winless in their last 11 games, losing eight games in this sequence.
- Seven of Cuba's last nine games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Antigua vs Cuba Prediction
Antigua are playing at home but are still the heavy underdogs. They have scored just one goal in the last five head-to-head games, conceding 12.
Cuba, for their part, have a shot at advancing to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers. They have won just one of their last nine games (four losses), with the other win in this run being their awarded win over the Cayman Islands.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Antigua 1-3 Cuba
Antigua vs Cuba Prediction Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Cuba to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals