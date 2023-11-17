Antigua vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Antigua and Barbuda will host Puerto Rico in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Saturday (November 18th).

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-2 draw at home to the Bahamas in October. Nathan Wells put the Bahamians ahead in the fifth minute but Josh Parker and Thomas Bramble scored and assisted each other to put the home side 2-1 up. Nahum Johnson stepped off the bench to draw the game level in the 81st minute.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Guyana. They went ahead through Gerard Diaz's 41st-minute strike but a second half fightback saw Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Deon Moore and Omari Glasgow all score to complete Guyana's comeback.

The defeat left El Huracán Azul in second spot in Group D, having garnered six points from four games. Antigua are third with four points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Antigua vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past. Puerto Rico have two wins to their name while Antigua were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in September when Puerto Rico claimed a comfortable 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Antigua's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals, with the last five producing four goals or more.

Puerto Rico's 12 historical games in the Nations League have all produced three goals or more.

Antigua have lost four of their last six games although they are unbeaten in their last two.

Antigua vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Antigua are out of the running for promotion to League A. However, they have a three-point advantage over bottom-placed Bahamas but if the Bahamians pick up a shock win against Guyana, then the dynamics of the group could change.

Puerto Rico do not have much left to play for in the group but still have an outside shot at finishing top of the group. This would require an unlikely sequence of results, including a victory being a must here.

Charlie Trout's side claimed a comfortable home win in the reverse fixture but are unlikely to have it that easy this time around. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a stalemate.

Prediction: Antigua 1-1 Puerto Rico

Antigua vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Puerto Rico to win or draw