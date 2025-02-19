Antigua vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Seattle Sounders begin their journey in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup when they visit the Estadio Pensativo to face Antigua on Wednesday. Mauricio Tapia’s men head into the midweek clash off the back of an emphatic league victory and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage.

Antigua picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their Champions Cup opener as they hammered Xinabajul Huehue 6-0 in the Guatemalan top flight last Tuesday.

Tapia’s side have picked up five wins and one draw from their opening eight league games to collect 16 points and sit second in the table, one point behind first-placed Municipal.

Antigua head into Wednesday’s clash unbeaten in 10 of their 11 games on home turf and will fancy themselves to cause an upset against a more experienced Seattle Sounders side.

The MLS outfit endured a somewhat disappointing end to their pre-season campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swedish side Hammarby after throwing away their two-goal lead in the second half.

However, with that result, Brian Schmetzer’s men finished unbeaten in their four warm-up games, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring 12 goals and conceding eight.

Seattle Sounders now get going in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, having secured a seventh-placed finish in the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings with 57 points from 34 games.

Antigua vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Antigua and Seattle Sounders, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Antigua are unbeaten in five of their last six matches, picking up four wins and one draw while scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets since January 26.

Seattle Sounders have lost just one of their most recent 11 competitive games while claiming six wins and four draws since September 8.

Antigua are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws since early November.

Antigua vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Buoyed by their dominant victory over Xinabajul, Antigua will head into Wednesday's clash in high spirits as they look to secure a first-leg advantage.

However, Seattle Sounders boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Antigua 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Antigua vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Seattle Sounders’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last six outings)

