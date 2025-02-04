Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Antwerp will entertain Anderlecht at the Bosuilstadion in the second leg of the Belgian Cup semifinals on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg in Brussels last month and Paars-wit registered a narrow 1-0 home win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three games since the loss in the first leg, recording two wins. They played Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League last week and registered a comeback 2-1 home win. They conceded in the first half and Mahamadou Doumbia equalized in the 86th minute, with Toby Alderweireld providing the assist.

Late drama ensued as Tjaronn Chery bagged the match-winner in the 90th minute to help the Reds register a memorable comeback win. Following that win, they moved to fourth place in the league table.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and have lost three of their last four games. They played Gent in the Belgian Pro League last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 137 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 71 wins. The Reds have 29 wins and 37 games have ended in draws.

Paars-wit have won their two meetings against the hosts this season, including a 2-1 away win in the Belgian Pro League in August.

Antwerp have a 100% home record in 2025, scoring 10 goals in three games.

Anderlecht have scored 10 goals in their four games in the Belgian Cup this season while conceding just once.

Six of the eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the Reds failing to score in five games.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

The Reds have lost just one of their last nine games, with four ending in draws. They have won eight of their last 11 home games and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have won just one of their last five home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Paars-wit have seen conclusive results in their eight games this year, with four wins and losses apiece. They have lost their last two away games while failing to score in these defeats and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have a narrow lead on aggregate, which gives them a bit of an advantage here. They will look to defend that narrow lead and are likely to play defensively here. With that in mind, a low-scoring is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-1 Anderlecht

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

