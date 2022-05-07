Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Royal Antwerp will play host to Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League Championship round at Bosuilstadion on Sunday.

Both teams follow each other closely in the league’s overall standings in third position with 64 points for Anderlecht and fourth place with 63 points for Antwerp.

In the Championship round, they also come after each other in the above format. The Great Old are yet to taste victory in the Championship and remain outside the Europa League qualifiers zone. They will need to make amendments and fast, starting with the upcoming game.

Anderlecht have not won any matches in this round either. They have lost one and drawn another. In the league, the Purple & White are holding their ground, recording two wins, two draws and a loss across their last five matches. Both teams are tied on 33 points in the Championship round. The outcome of the upcoming match could change that order. A win would put Antwerp in front while a defeat will strengthen Anderlecht’s position.

Anderlecht will not easily let go of their Europa qualifiers spot. Antwerp will need to show that they deserve their fourth place in the overall table.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

The results from their previous matches underscore the tense rivalry between the two clubs. Both sides boasted two wins while one game ended in a 2-2 draw.

However, a 1-1 stalemate has been the most common result between the two teams. Four of their clashes have settled on that result. This time things might be different as teams move to consolidate their respective objectives in the final stretch.

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Team News

Antwerp

Bjorn Engels has returned from a hamstring injury layoff and is back in training. Viktor Fischer suffered an ankle injury and remains unavailable. Meanwhile, Aurelio Buta's participation is doubtful.

Injury: Viktor Fischer.

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Five players are receiving treatment. It is unclear if they will be available for selection against Antwerp. They are Francis Amuzu, Joshua Zirkzee, Yari Verschaeren, Killian Sardella and Zeno Debast.

Injury: Francis Amuzu, Joshua Zirkzee, Yari Verschaeren.

Doubtful: Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Predicted Xls

Antwerp (4-4-2): Jean Butez (GK), Sam Vines, Dinis Almeida, Dorian Dessoleil, Ritchie de Laet, Faris Haroun, Alhassan Yusuf, Jelle Bataille, Radja Nainggolan, Michael Frey, Manuel Benson

Anderlecht (4-4-2 ): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK), Michael Murillo, Wesley Hoedt, Lisandro Magallan, Joshua Cullen, Marco Kana, Kristian Arnstad, Sergio Gomez, Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Kouame, Francis Amuzu

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

Antwerp will hope to see the team’s top scorer Michael Frey put on a good performance. He has scored almost half of his side’s 55 goals in the league – 22. Anderlecht top scorer Joshua Zirkzee will not be playing a part due to injury. A blow, it seems, but not enough to stop the Purple & White from achieving their objectives.

It appears to be one of the few clashes in the league and Championship rounds involving two opponents of about the same caliber, but we expect Antwerp to win.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-1 Anderlecht

