Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Antwerp will welcome Cercle Brugge to the Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Both teams have two wins from nine league games thus far. The hosts have a one-point lead over the 14th-placed Brugge.

Ad

The Reds have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats. They met Zulte Waregem in their previous outing and fell to a 2-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second game in a row and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

The visitors are also winless in their last four league games, suffering two defeats. They met Gent at home last week and suffered a 4-2 loss. Steve Ngoura and Edgaras Utkus added goals in the first half, but they conceded twice after the break.

Ad

Trending

Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 94 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 49 wins. Brugge have 21 wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

The Reds were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. They registered a home win and the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have registered two wins in the league this season, with both registered at home.

Cercle Brugge have kept three clean sheets in four away games this season and have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Brugge have won just one of their last 11 games in this fixture, with that triumph registered away from home in 2024.

The visitors have conceded 13 goals, two more than the Reds.

Ad

Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

The Reds have lost three of their last four league games, failing to score in each of them. They have won two of their last four games in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Groen en Zwart are winless in their last four league games, conceding eight goals and will look to improve upon that record. They have registered just one win on their travels in this fixture since 2015.

Ad

The Reds have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More