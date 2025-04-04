Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Antwerp will invite Club Brugge to the Bosuilstadion in the Championship round of the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Brugge are second in the standings and have a 10-point lead over the fifth-placed hosts.
The Reds met Union Saint-Gilloise in their first match of the Championship round and fell to a 5-1 away loss. Gyrano Kerk halved the deficit in the 37th minute and defender Rosen Bozhinov was sent off in stoppage time of the first half. Saint-Gilloise made the most of their numerical advantage and scored thrice in the second half.
The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the league to four games last week with a 2-0 home triumph over rivals Anderlecht. Christos Tzolis scored in the first half and substitute Romeo Vermant doubled their lead in the 70th minute.
Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have met 176 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 82 wins. The Reds have 52 wins and 42 games have ended in draws.
- Both teams registered home wins in their regular-season meetings.
- Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Club Brugge have lost just one of their last 13 away games in the Belgian Pro League.
- Antwerp have lost just one of their last five home meetings against the visitors while recording three wins.
- The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four games in the Belgian Pro League.
- The Reds have won just one of their last seven league games and have failed to score in four games in that period.
Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction
The Reds have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five league games, playing out three draws. They have won three of their last eight meetings against the visitors, with all wins registered at home.
Vincent Janssen played all 90 minutes against Saint-Gilloise but failed to score for the third match in a row. Tjaronn Chery is likely to be included in the starting XI here.
Blauw-Zwart are on a three-game winning streak in the Belgian Pro League, scoring seven goals. Notably, they have won just one of their last four away games, playing out two draws.
Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Club Brugge
Antwerp vs Club Brugge Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes