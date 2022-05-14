Antwerp vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

The Jupiler Pro League continues this weekend and will see Antwerp host Club Brugge on Sunday afternoon in the fifth round of the European playoffs.

Antwerp have struggled for form of late and now look set to end the season bottom of the Championship round. They were beaten 2-1 by Anderlecht last time out, marking their second straight defeat to the Purple and Whites after their 4-0 loss in the reverse fixture last weekend.

The home side sit fourth in the group with 33 points. They are six points behind Anderlecht in the table and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win this weekend.

Club Brugge are in immense form at the moment and are on course to clinch a third straight league title. They picked up back-to-back wins over title contenders Union Saint-Gilloise to leapfrog the newly-promoted outfit at the top of the table.

Club Brugge sit atop the table with 46 points. They will be looking to continue their strong run on Sunday as manager Alfred Schreuder aims to wrap up his spell in charge with the league title.

Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Antwerp and Club Brugge. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

Club Brugge picked up a 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting last month.

Antwerp Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Antwerp vs Club Brugge Team News

Antwerp

Viktor Fischer has not featured for the home side this year due to an injury and will remain out of the squad this weekend while Aurelio Buta is a major doubt for the game as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Viktor Fischer

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta

Suspended: None

Club Brugge

Tajon Buchanan received a red card last time out and will serve his one-game suspension here while Clinton Mata came off injured and could miss out. Mats Rits remains out with an injury and will not play.

Injured: Mats Rits

Doubtful: Clinton Mata

Suspended: Tajon Buchanan

Antwerp vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Antwerp Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jean Butez; Sam Vines, Dinis Almeida, Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie de Laet; Alhassan Yusuf, Radja Nainggolan, Pierre Dwomoh; Koji Miyoshi, Mbwana Samatta, Michel Balikwisha

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Jack Hendry, Brandon Mechele, Stanley N'Soki; Eduard Sobol, Dennis Odoi, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Sargis Adamyan, Noa Lang

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Antwerp are winless in the championship round, losing three of their four games so far and scoring just once. They are winless in their last three home games and will be looking to end that run this weekend.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have found new life under manager Alfred Schreuder and are on a 12-game unbeaten run in the league, winning all but one of those games. The visitors should continue their title charge on Sunday.

Prediction: Antwerp 0-2 Club Brugge

Edited by Peter P