Antwerp vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Top spot in the Belgian Jupiler League will be up for grabs on Sunday as Royal Antwerp host Genk in a top-of-the-table clash.

The hosts currently occupy second spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 13 matches played so far. Genk are one point better off at the summit of the standings.

Royal Antwerp come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home win over Oostende on Thursday. Titchie De Laet, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Michael Frey all found the back of the net in the win.

Genk ran riot in a 6-1 bashing of Westerlo. Nigeria international Paul Onuachu inspired the rout with a first-half brace while Patrik Hrosovsky rounded up the scoring in the 79th minute.

Antwerp vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 14 wins from their last 40 matches against Royal Antwerp. The hosts have 18 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Genk are unbeaten since their opening day loss to Club Brugge. They have rebounded with 11 wins and one draw from their last 12 matches.

Royal Antwerp have won all eight of their home league games this season.

Five of Genk's six away matches this term produced three or more goals.

Six of the last nine head-to-head matches saw both teams score two or more goals.

Genk have won their last five away matches on the bounce.

Antwerp vs Genk Prediction

The league's two most in-form teams will battle for top honors on Sunday, with the winner getting outright control at the summit.

Genk currently hold a one-point advantage and have been arguably the most consistent team this season. Two defeats in their last four matches have taken the sheen off Royal Antwerp's impeccable start that saw them win their opening nine matches on the bounce.

However, they still have their destiny in their hands, with a win guaranteed to see them reclaim top spot. Antwerp's impeccable record at home is also a boost, with Mark van Bommel's side having won all seven home games.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-2 Genk

Antwerp vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals - YES

Tip 4 - Both teams to score 2+ goals - YES

