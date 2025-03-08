Antwerp vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Royal Antwerp and Gent battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League round 29 clash on Sunday at the Bosuilstadion.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Cercle Brugge last weekend. Gent, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Club Brugge. Antwerp went behind to Ferran Jutgla's 29th-minute strike, and the defending champions were seemingly on their way to victory before Dante Vanzeir equalised deep into injury time.

The stalemate left the Buffaloes in sixth spot in the standings, with 42 points from 28 games, while Antwerp are three points better off in fifth place.

Antwerp vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 29 wins from their last 81 head-to-head games with Gent, losing 20.

Their most recent clash in September saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture.

Eight of their last 10 head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Antwerp's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Gent are unbeaten in eight league games, winning three.

Antwerp have won one of their last five games across competitions, losing one.

Gent have won three of their last 10 competitive games, losing one.

Antwerp vs Gent Prediction

Antwerp have booked their spot in the Championship playoff spot. The Reds are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four.

Their form in front of goal has been the driing force behind this run, scoring at least twice. They announced the appointment of Andries Ulderink as their new manager, and the 55-year-old was set to take charge of his first game here. However, he suffered a medical emergency during the week and is now undergoing treatment.

Gent, meanwhile, occupy the final spot in the play-off positions. However, they hold just a four-point advantage over seventh-placed Standard Liege, so a win here will guarantee their spot in the top-six. They have shown a penchant for draws, with 12 of 28 games ending in stalemates - the second-most in the league.

So, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-1 Gent

Antwerp vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2- Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

