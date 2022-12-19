Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2022

Antwerp will entertain Standard Liege at the Bosuilstadion in the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup on Tuesday.

Antwerp overcame Waasland-Beveren on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Vincent Janssen was sent off in the 11th minute but Antwerp managed to do well despite their numerical disadvantage. In the shootout, they eked out a 4-2 win, scoring each of their initial four penalties.

Standard Liege defeated Dender 1-0 in their round of 32 game, with William Balikwisha scoring the winning goal in the 74th minute.

The two teams are playing their first competitive game since their Belgian Pro League game in November. Standard fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Union Saint-Gilloise while Antwerp played out a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge.

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 97 times across all competitions. Just four of these meetings have come in the Belgian Cup. Standard Liege have been the better team in these games with 45 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to get the better of their southern rivals 26 times while 26 games have ended in draws.

Standard have also been the better team in their four Belgian Cup meetings, enjoying a 3-1 lead in wins. Antwerp emerged victorious when the two teams last met in the quarter-finals in the 2019-20 edition, recording a 3-1 win.

The two teams met at Maurice Dufrasne Stadion in the Belgian Pro League in October and Standard scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game to record a 3-0 win.

Antwerp are winless in their last four games, suffering two losses and failing to score in two games in that period, while Standard Liege have lost their last two games.

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction

Antwerp have kept three clean sheets in their last four home games but have not been able to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 meetings against the visitors. Both teams have endured a poor run in their recent games, but given Standard's dominance in their previous meetings against the hosts, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Standard Liege

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Standard

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Standard to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes