Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023

Royal Antwerp will welcome Standard Liege to the Bosuilstadion for a matchday 22 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Oostende on Wednesday. Arbnor Muja, Vincent Janssen and Bruny Nsimba all found the back of the net to guide their side to victory.

Standard Liege claimed a routine 2-0 home win over KV Mechelen a day earlier. Konstantinos Laifis and Noah Ohio scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

The win saw Liege climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 21 matches. Royal Antwerp occupy third spot with 42 points to their name.

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 112 occasions in the past. Club Brugge lead 44-39, while 29 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Royal Antwerp claimed a 4-0 home win in the Belgian Cup.

Standard Liege are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, with their win over Mechelen halting a run of three successive draws.

Four of the last five head-to-head games between the two sides have produced three goals or more, while four of the last six saw both sides find the back of the net.

Royal Antwerp have the second-best home record in the league, having garnered 25 points from 10 games.

Royal Antwerp have the joint-second-best home defense in the league alongside Royal Union, with both sides having conceded just eight goals at home.

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction Prediction

Royal Antwerp still have title aspirations but their 13-point deficit against table-toppers Genk means they have little margin left for error. Their strong home form will give them confidence, with Antwerp boasting the second-best home record in the league this term.

Standard Liege have enough quality to go toe-to-toe with any side in Belgian football on their day and will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points.

Both sides are likely to go all out for victory in an end-to-end encounter. However, we are backing the hosts to do enough to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Standard Liege

Antwerp vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

