Antwerp vs Westerlo prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Royal Antwerp and Westerlo will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday seven fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 home win against Royal Union on Wednesday. Vincent Janssen's first half brace inspired the Reds to a comfortable victory.

Westerlo, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Eupen on home turf. Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nuhu scored the winner in the 84th minute, while Tuur Dierckx missed an injury time penalty for the hosts.

The defeat left De Kemphanen in 12th spot in the points table, having garnered six points from as many games. Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit of the standings, boasting a 100% record.

Antwerp vs Westerlo Head-to-Head

Westerlo have ten wins from their last 16 games against Antwerp. Four games ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 in the Round of 32 of the Belgian Cup. First-half strikes from Thomas Van den Keybus and Lyle Foster helped Westerlo progress with a 2-1 home win.

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Westerlo form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Antwerp vs Westerlo Team News

Antwerp

Michael Frey, Aurelio Buta and Bjorn Engels are all unavailable due to injury.

Injury: Michael Frey, Aurelio Buta, Bjorn Engels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Westerlo

Erdon Daci is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Erdon Daci

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Antwerp vs Westerlo Predicted XIs

Antwerp (5-3-2): Jean Butez (GK); Sam Vines, William Tenorio, Toby Alderweireld, Dinis Almeida, Jelle Bataille; Alhassan Yusuf, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Pieter Gerkens; Vincent Janssen, Koji Miyoshi

Westerlo (4-4-2): Sinan Bolat (GK); Maxim de Cuyper, Pietro Perdichizzi, Rubin Seigers, Edisson Jordanov; Jan Bernat, Lukas Van Eenoo, Nicolas Madsen, Tuur Dierckx; Lyle Foster, Igor Vetokele

Antwerp vs Westerlo Prediction

Royal Antwerp's climb to the summit of the table has been facilitated by a stringent defence that does not afford opponents much space. However, Westerlo's expansive style could see them test their hosts.

Antwerp's winning start to the season installs them as favourites in this game, but their poor head-to-head record against Westerlo could count against them. Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Antwerp 3-1 Westerlo

