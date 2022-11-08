"Anxious and very hopeful to be called up" - Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino's heartbreaking comments resurface after 2022 FIFA World Cup snub from Brazil

Brazil and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, who has failed to receive a 2022 FIFA World Cup call-up, had earlier expressed his desire to represent his nation in Qatar later this month.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp's squad over the past seven seasons. Rejuvenating his form after a below-par season last time around, he has netted eight goals and contributed four assists in 19 matches across all competitions for Liverpool in the ongoing campaign.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international was snubbed from a place in the Selecao's FIFA World Cup squad on Monday (7 November). He has failed to feature for his nation since the 2021 Copa America final loss to Argentina.

Earlier in September, Firmino revealed his hopes of being called up for the prestigious quadrennial tournament. He told ESPN (via Express):

"I'll be fine, but anxious. Anxious and very hopeful to be called up. I'm working towards it. I'll fight as far as I can get. The past doesn't matter anymore. Now new things have come up, so I'm really motivated. I'm ready to return to the national team if the manager calls me. I have to keep doing my job here at Liverpool."

Firmino, who helped Brazil lift the 2019 Copa America trophy, added:

"[My plan] is to keep evolving and, god willing, I'll return to the national team. I dream of being at the World Cup. I'll continue my work here to be prepared when the manager calls me. I'm sad that I didn't go to the [recent Brazil matches]. There were some unforeseen injuries, that is in the past. I think positive, I always think ahead."

Firmino asserted that he has the hunger to showcase his ability at the grandest stage and help his teammates in Qatar:

"I see a lot of the current moment, which is a good moment. I've been trying to evolve too and I'll be ready if the manager needs me and I'll go with great joy to represent my country. I want to be called up, go back to the national team, be there. I want to show my potential, that I can help the national team and my teammates."

Brazil manager Tite opted to hand call-ups to Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro in the offensive department of his squad.

Liverpool set to open contract talks with Roberto Firmino in coming months

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are hopeful of opening contract talks with Roberto Firmino during the upcoming mid-season break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are expected to offer him a new deal worth less than his current £180,000-a-week wages due to his growing age.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is said to be a huge admirer of the former Hoffenheim man. He is of the opinion that the player will still have a considerable role in his squad in the upcoming seasons.

Firmino, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has netted 106 goals and laid out 78 assists in 346 overall games for Liverpool.

