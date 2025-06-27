Anyang vs Gwangju Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025 

Anyang and Gwangju FC battle for three points in a K1 League round 21 clash on Saturday at Anyang Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Gimcheon Sangmu last weekend. Lee Seung-Won's 84th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Gwangju, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Daejeon. All four goals came in the second half, with Gwangju twice taking the lead, through Jasir Asani and Park In-Hyeok in the 56th and 72nd minutes, respectively, but Vladislavs Gutkovskis's brace forced a share of the spoils.

The stalemate left Lee Jung-hyo's side in sixth spot in the standings, with 28 points from 20 games, while Anyang are ninth with 24 points.

Anyang vs Gwangju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gwangju have 10 wins from their last 22 head-to-head games with Anyang, losing five.

Their most recent clash in March saw Gwangju claim a 2-1 comeback home win.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Gwangju's last five league games have seen both sides score.

Four of Anyang's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Gwangju have won one of their last six league games, losing two.

Anyang vs Gwangju Prediction

Anyang saw their three-game unbeaten run snapped with a defeat last weekend. They will look to return to winning ways, but that could be difficult, having gone winless in five home games, losing twice.

Gwangju, meanwhile, have struggled in the last few weeks but are unbeaten in three away games, winning two. Furthermore, they will be confident of getting a good result, having gone unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning four.

There's little to choose between the two sides, according to bookmakers, but expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anyang 1-2 Gwangju

Anyang vs Gwangju Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gwangju to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

