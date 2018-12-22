'Anything is possible': FIFA agent confident about Lionel Messi's move to the Serie A

Rachel Syiemlieh

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What's the story?

FIFA agent Alessio Sundas has expressed confidence in the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving La Liga giants Barcelona for Serie A.

In case you didn't know...

Sundas has recently revealed that he had initiated talks with Messi's representatives in a bid to strike a deal to bring the Argentine to Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has moved on from La Liga to join Serie A side Juventus over the summer, has also challenged the Barcelona star to join him in Italy in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Maybe [Messi] misses me. I've played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and with the national team while he's always been in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge and I like it and I like making people happy."

"I'd like it if he came to Italy one day. He should do like me and accept the challenge. But if he's happy there then I respect that: he's a fantastic footballer, a great lad, but I'm not missing anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy."

The heart of the matter

Sundas has once again fueled rumors of Messi's move to the Serie A saying "anything is possible" at the moment.

Speaking to Calciomercato, he said, "Lionel Messi to Inter Milan? Well with Juve acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo, anything is now possible for me. Juve paid a huge amount to get Ronaldo and this has opened things up according to me. The Bianconeri have already made a lot of money back from the Ronaldo deal thanks to the marketing side of things."

He added, "If Juve were able to get Ronaldo from Real Madrid then I think that Inter can at least give it a shot for Lionel Messi. What do they have to lose? I think it is possible so let's see how things evolve in the near future. It will also depend on Barcelona..."

The Tuscan agent had previously spoken to the general manager of Barcelona, Pep Segura, and Messi's father about the possibility of a move, having initially had Napoli in mind.

However, the destination has changed as Inter Milan is apparently the only club that could afford the hefty fees that come with a player of Messi's caliber.

What's next?

Messi has been with the Catalonian club for the entirety of his career and it is unlikely that he will change this for a mere rivalry.

Barcelona will look to extend its lead in La Liga when it faces Celta Vigo tonight.

