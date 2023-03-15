"Anything is possible with Liverpool" – Former Anfield star believes club can make UCL comeback against Real Madrid

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has claimed that the Reds can produce a UEFA Champions League comeback in their last-16 second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday (March 15).

The Reds slumped to a humiliating 5-2 defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's men at Anfield last month. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah bagged a goal apiece. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema registered a brace apiece on either side of Eder Militao's headed goal from a corner-kick for the visitors.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Cisse shared his thoughts on Liverpool's UEFA Champions League last-16 trip to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"The Champions League is a special competition in which Liverpool have produced some crazy moments – particularly the 2005 final. The club has a special relationship with the competition and with serious comebacks. It will obviously be a tough game because Real Madrid are the best team in all of Europe."

Expressing his optimism about the Reds' chances, Cisse continued:

"But Liverpool have a lot of quality, Mo Salah is on fire at the moment, Darwin Nunez is starting to be the top scorer that we needed and defensively we are getting better, so I ask, Why not? I followed Gakpo during the World Cup and I like him a lot. He is really effective and scores goals, creates assists and is a real team player. He and Darwin are both doing well. Then you have Mo Salah."

Remaining hopeful of a Reds comeback at Real Madrid, Cisse added:

"To be honest, I think something is possible in terms of a comeback at Real Madrid. Anything is possible with Liverpool. It is always impossible to say something isn't possible for Jurgen Klopp's side because they have made some serious comebacks in the past."

Since losing to Los Blancos, the Merseyside outfit have registered two wins, one draw and one loss, scoring nine and conceding just one goal.

Liverpool set to be without multiple regular starters during UCL R16 tie at Real Madrid

The Reds are set to be without five first-team players during their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are set to be sidelined for the contest due to their respective muscle and knee injuries. Jordan Henderson is unavailable due to illness, while Joe Gomez and Stefan Bajcetic have both been ruled out due to their hamstring and stress adductor issues.

Fortunately, all of Jurgen Klopp's forwards are fit and available.

