Aon Supports Child Rights and You (CRY) to empower Underprivileged children

Creating Equality Through Soccer

If you thought the World Cup fever is over, wait! Aon Soccer for Child Rights will see one of the prime sponsors of Manchester United, Aon, support Child Rights and You (CRY) in its efforts to use football as the language of change in the lives of children. The third edition of the event will be held at the FIFA approved FSV arena in Hennur, Bangalore on August 04, 2018.

The alliance of CRY and Aon will work towards giving around 6000 children from 52 villages get uninterrupted education. The genesis of the event has been the Vysarpadi Children’s Empowerment Project. This project around a decade ago introduced soccer in the community of Vysarpadi which was troubled by violations towards children.

United by a common cause, some of the top corporate teams will battle it out to support to child rights. The event has been a carrier of hope and has seen the impact of opportunity in the lives of children who are inspired to finish their schooling for a better future.

“We realized the power of sports almost immediately after soccer was introduced in the lives of children at Vysarpadi. Over the years we have seen a heartwarming change in society with children taking up education and thus reducing instances of child marriage and child labour.

Many role models came to the fore inspiring children from the community, the latest being Nandha Kumar who has been recognized as the emerging player in the Indian Soccer League (ISL) while playing for Delhi Dynamos. Sincere and sustained effort can change the lives of children forever, and this event is a testimony to that, “said Suma Ravi, Regional Director (South), CRY.

The event also serves to sensitize the larger audience about the situation of children living in slums. It also serves as an opportunity for the corporate houses to expose their employees to community work which can be followed up by enrolling as a volunteer at CRY.

Tarandeep Singh, Partner and Asia Pacific Middle East Leader, Aon Assessments, said, “Aon and its subsidiary, CoCubes, are proud to be associated as Title Sponsors for Aon CRY Soccer for Child Rights – a unique initiative from CRY to provide equal opportunity for education to children.

At Aon CoCubes, our goal is to provide equal opportunity for every deserving candidate for a fulfilling career. Our goals are aligned and complement the lifecycle of the young – Education and Employment. We have come together to meet this goal with a goal of another kind – Soccer.”

You can buy tickets at: http://bit.ly/AON_SFCR18