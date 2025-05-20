Aparecidense vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Aparecidense and Fluminense are back in action in the Copa do Brasil when they lock horns at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha on Wednesday. Having suffered a narrow defeat in the reverse leg, Lúcio Flavio’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn a one-goal deficit and book their spot in the quarter-finals.
Aparecidense picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the Copa do Brasil as they secured a 3-1 victory over Goiania in their Serie D clash last Saturday.
This followed a 3-1 defeat against Port Velho on May 10, a result which saw their unbeaten start to the new league campaign (2W 1D) come to an end.
Flávio’s side now turn their focus to the Copa do Brasil, where they brushed aside Votuporanguense and Cascavel before losing 1-0 against Fluminense in the first leg of their third-round clash on April 30.
Thirty-five-year-old midfielder Keno grabbed the headlines for Fluminense in the first leg at the Estadio Maracanã as he netted the winner with nine minutes left in the game.
Renato Portaluppi’s men head into Wednesday's return leg off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Juventude in their Serie A clash at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi.
Fluminense have enjoyed a topsy-turvy start to the new top-flight campaign, claiming 14 points from their opening nine games to sit seventh in the standings.
Aparecidense vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between Aparecidense and Fluminense, with Portaluppi’s men claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in April’s reverse leg.
- Aparecidense are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since the third week of February.
- Fluminense are on a run of five consecutive away matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since beating Corinthians 2-0 on April 16.
- Aparecidense have won all but one of their last four home matches, with a goalless draw against Mixto in the Serie D on April 26 being the exception.
Aparecidense vs Fluminense Prediction
While Fluminense’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, they will be backing themselves against a less experienced fourth-tier side in Aparecidense.
Flavio’s men have their work cut out against the visitors and we fancy them to struggle against the Serie A outfit once again.
Prediction: Aparecidense 0-2 Fluminense
Aparecidense vs Fluminense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Fluminense’s last 10 matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of the visitors’ last eight games)