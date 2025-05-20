Aparecidense vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Aparecidense and Fluminense are back in action in the Copa do Brasil when they lock horns at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha on Wednesday. Having suffered a narrow defeat in the reverse leg, Lúcio Flavio’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn a one-goal deficit and book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Ad

Aparecidense picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the Copa do Brasil as they secured a 3-1 victory over Goiania in their Serie D clash last Saturday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat against Port Velho on May 10, a result which saw their unbeaten start to the new league campaign (2W 1D) come to an end.

Flávio’s side now turn their focus to the Copa do Brasil, where they brushed aside Votuporanguense and Cascavel before losing 1-0 against Fluminense in the first leg of their third-round clash on April 30.

Ad

Trending

Thirty-five-year-old midfielder Keno grabbed the headlines for Fluminense in the first leg at the Estadio Maracanã as he netted the winner with nine minutes left in the game.

Renato Portaluppi’s men head into Wednesday's return leg off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Juventude in their Serie A clash at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi.

Fluminense have enjoyed a topsy-turvy start to the new top-flight campaign, claiming 14 points from their opening nine games to sit seventh in the standings.

Ad

Aparecidense vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Aparecidense and Fluminense, with Portaluppi’s men claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in April’s reverse leg.

Aparecidense are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since the third week of February.

Fluminense are on a run of five consecutive away matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since beating Corinthians 2-0 on April 16.

Aparecidense have won all but one of their last four home matches, with a goalless draw against Mixto in the Serie D on April 26 being the exception.

Ad

Aparecidense vs Fluminense Prediction

While Fluminense’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, they will be backing themselves against a less experienced fourth-tier side in Aparecidense.

Flavio’s men have their work cut out against the visitors and we fancy them to struggle against the Serie A outfit once again.

Prediction: Aparecidense 0-2 Fluminense

Aparecidense vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Fluminense’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of the visitors’ last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More