Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Apollon Limassol play host to Maccabi Haifa in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier third-round clash on Tuesday.

The hosts will be hoping to mount a miraculous comeback after suffering a humbling 4-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.

Apollon Limassol suffered a huge blow in their hunt for a place in the Champions League as they were beaten 4-0 by Maccabi Haifa last Wednesday.

This followed a poor pre-season campaign where they managed just one draw and lost three of their four friendlies.

Apollon Limassol have now failed to win any of their last four games, stretching back to May’s 4-1 victory over Aris Limassol.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa head into Tuesday on a run of two wins and one draw from their three qualifying games so far.

The Greens, who clinched the Israeli Super Cup title on penalties against Hapoel Be'er Sheva, are now unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions.

However, they have managed just one win from their last five games away from home and will be looking to end this poor run.

Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg, when the Israeli side claimed a 4-0 victory.

Apollon Limassol Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Maccabi Haifa Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Apollon Limassol

The home side will take to the pitch without Ilian Iliev, who is currently recuperating from a metatarsal fracture. Vukašin Jovanović is currently suspended.

Injured: Ilian Iliev

Suspended: Vukašin Jovanović

Maccabi Haifa

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa will be without Raz Meir and Mahmoud Jaber, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Raz Meir, Mahmoud Jaber

Suspended: None

Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Apollon Limassol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aleksandar Jovanović; Mathieu Peybernes, Chambos Kyriakou, Valentin Roberge; Andreas Panagiotou Filiotis, Danilo Spoljaric, Israel Coll, Amine Khammas; Hervin Ongenda, Ioannis Pittas, Nicolas Diguiny

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josh Cohen; Daniel Sundgren, Bogdan Planić, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud; Tjaronn Chery, Neta Lavi, Ali Mohamed; Dolev Haziza, Frantzdy Pierrot, Dean David

Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Maccabi Haifa head into Tuesday off the back of a convincing first-leg victory and will be high on confidence. We are backing them to keep the ball rolling and see off the floundering hosts, who are winless in six straight games.

Prediction: Apollon Limassol 0-2 Maccabi Haifa

