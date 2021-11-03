"Appalling, doesn't deserve to play for us" - Manchester United fans slam Paul Pogba for forgettable performance against Atalanta

Manchester United fans were disappointed with star midfielder Paul Pogba following yet another lackluster performance in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.

United recorded a comeback 2-2 draw against Atalanta following an injury-time equalizer scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite avoiding yet another defeat in the competition, fans were disappointed to see Pogba's poor showing yet again in a United shirt.

The 28-year-old midfielder was substituted off at the 69th minute mark and was replaced by Nemanja Matic. Manchester United fans have been extremely vocal about Paul Pogba's failure to have any influence on the game. Many are suggesting he should leave the club rather than pen a new contract.

Here are some of the best tweets from United fans:

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Hard to overstate how appalling Pogba has been in this first half an hour #mufc Hard to overstate how appalling Pogba has been in this first half an hour #mufc

J @MrBhojani @sandeep0767 Pogba doesn’t deserve to play for us @sandeep0767 Pogba doesn’t deserve to play for us

Adam Kearey @adamkearey Really disappointed Paul Pogba still has a Manchester United contract this morning Really disappointed Paul Pogba still has a Manchester United contract this morning

ElHammoud @mohamadhammoud_ Pogba is so useless. Inconsistent performance and rarely adds value to the team. Get rid of him. Play Donny more. #mufc Pogba is so useless. Inconsistent performance and rarely adds value to the team. Get rid of him. Play Donny more. #mufc

Jon Benson @jonbenson1975 Paul Pogba is surely finished at united now. Enough is enough. Paul Pogba is surely finished at united now. Enough is enough.

Sveinn Olafsson 🇮🇸 @svenniola If it’s true Pogba has decided not to sign a new contract, which I am fine with there’s no reason to play him again. He’s been a liability all season and can spend the rest of his contract at home #MUFC If it’s true Pogba has decided not to sign a new contract, which I am fine with there’s no reason to play him again. He’s been a liability all season and can spend the rest of his contract at home #MUFC

Sarki. @Waspapping_ Paul Pogba needs to leave Manchester United. Paul Pogba needs to leave Manchester United.

Pulkit 🔰 @OleTrain Pogba could leave United for Free in January which is fair because that's what he's really worth Pogba could leave United for Free in January which is fair because that's what he's really worth

💥Phenomenon @MuSooraj @Waspapping_ I like pogba better than any other midfield in the world football right now but he has to move to another club for better. @Waspapping_ I like pogba better than any other midfield in the world football right now but he has to move to another club for better.

🔴•Talk to Frank•🔴 @FrankyM85 @andhesonline Unless things become overly awful, he won’t be going anywhere but I can see him gone in the Summer. Im done with Pogba. @andhesonline Unless things become overly awful, he won’t be going anywhere but I can see him gone in the Summer. Im done with Pogba.

Chris Power @ChrisPo33989926 @utdreport I would drive Pogba to the Nou Camp myself for free. Far too inconsistent. Always has been and will never change. Change for Declan Rice. We have Bruno and VDB. @utdreport I would drive Pogba to the Nou Camp myself for free. Far too inconsistent. Always has been and will never change. Change for Declan Rice. We have Bruno and VDB.

Mumin @Yakubu_M_ Never defending Pogba again. So inconsistent & lackadaisical. Never defending Pogba again. So inconsistent & lackadaisical.

SWAHILI#SPICE @JiraManU

Hasn’t he realised he needs to change his game all this time? Sickening! @ManUnitedZone_ How many times has Pogba lost possession like this?Hasn’t he realised he needs to change his game all this time? Sickening! @ManUnitedZone_ How many times has Pogba lost possession like this? Hasn’t he realised he needs to change his game all this time? Sickening!

. @UtdOozy



His fanboys will defend this nonsense. @ManUnitedZone_ Look at Labia.His fanboys will defend this nonsense. @ManUnitedZone_ Look at Labia.His fanboys will defend this nonsense.

Aiman Haziq @80mPing VDB and Sancho have done more in 5 mins than Pogba and Scott for 80 mins. Smh VDB and Sancho have done more in 5 mins than Pogba and Scott for 80 mins. Smh

Ghost 🗞️ @UnitedAvenger No way Pogba is signing a new contract...I think we can establish that by now in last few performances...he has done enough to get a big move with his early performances. #ATAMUN No way Pogba is signing a new contract...I think we can establish that by now in last few performances...he has done enough to get a big move with his early performances. #ATAMUN

It is worth noting that Paul Pogba made an incredible start to the new season. The former Juventus midfielder recorded seven assists in the first four league games for Manchester United. However, things have gone downhill for him since. Pogba has failed to make a single goal contribution for the club since mid-September.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. So far he has shown no signs of penning a new deal with the club he rejoined back in the summer of 2016.

If Manchester United fail to offer him a new contract before January, Pogba could sign a pre-contract with any European club. This would allow the midfielder to join any club on a free transfer come next summer.

Manchester United take on city-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League

Following on from their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will now take on city-rivals Manchester City on Saturday. The Red Devils have regained some form going into the derby match after a barren run in October.

Manchester United went four games without a win in the Premier League which included defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool. However, a win against Tottenham and a draw against Atalanta have rejuvenated them.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found his goalscoring form yet again while the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani have also been in good form.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be coming into the fixture following a shock defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola's men are currently third in the standings, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

