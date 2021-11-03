"Appalling, doesn't deserve to play for us" - Manchester United fans slam Paul Pogba for forgettable performance against Atalanta

Manchester United fans were disappointed with star midfielder Paul Pogba following yet another lackluster performance in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.
United recorded a comeback 2-2 draw against Atalanta following an injury-time equalizer scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite avoiding yet another defeat in the competition, fans were disappointed to see Pogba's poor showing yet again in a United shirt.
The 28-year-old midfielder was substituted off at the 69th minute mark and was replaced by Nemanja Matic. Manchester United fans have been extremely vocal about Paul Pogba's failure to have any influence on the game. Many are suggesting he should leave the club rather than pen a new contract.
It is worth noting that Paul Pogba made an incredible start to the new season. The former Juventus midfielder recorded seven assists in the first four league games for Manchester United. However, things have gone downhill for him since. Pogba has failed to make a single goal contribution for the club since mid-September.
The Frenchman has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. So far he has shown no signs of penning a new deal with the club he rejoined back in the summer of 2016.
If Manchester United fail to offer him a new contract before January, Pogba could sign a pre-contract with any European club. This would allow the midfielder to join any club on a free transfer come next summer.
Manchester United take on city-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League
Following on from their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will now take on city-rivals Manchester City on Saturday. The Red Devils have regained some form going into the derby match after a barren run in October.
Manchester United went four games without a win in the Premier League which included defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool. However, a win against Tottenham and a draw against Atalanta have rejuvenated them.
Cristiano Ronaldo has found his goalscoring form yet again while the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani have also been in good form.
Manchester City, on the other hand, will be coming into the fixture following a shock defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola's men are currently third in the standings, five points behind leaders Chelsea.
