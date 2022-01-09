“April 1st or bad journalism?” - Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes rubbishes Barcelona speculation

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has given a savage response to rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona. The midfielder took to social media on Saturday to rubbish the Barcelona speculation.

He gave a blunt response to a report linking him to Barca on Instagram:

"And I thought we had changed the year a few days ago and after all we are already on April 1st. Or is it once again just bad journalism?"

Fernandes was signed from Sporting Lisbon for a reported £49.5m by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has gone on to enjoy two stellar seasons at Manchester United.

Amidst a change of managers, Fernandes has seen his form dip in his third season at old Trafford. He has scored just once in 14 Premier League appearances. He started from the bench when Manchester United lost to Wolves in their last EPL match.

After the defeat left the Red Devils seventh in the league table, reports emerged that a number of regular starters were unhappy at the club. The alleged disquiet at Manchester United, in turn, ignited the rumor mill.

Word went round in the Spanish media that Fernandes was now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. According to Diaro Sport, Barcelona have identified Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland as their top target in the summer.

However, the report further claims that should Blaugrana fail to lure the Norwegian to Catalonia, they will seek to sign Fernandes from Manchester United as their talisman.

Fernandes has struggled to adapt to Manchester United's new line-up

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Although Fernandes has struggled in Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation, Manchester United's transfer chiefs are unlikely to sanction his transfer.

In the 2020/2021 season, Fernandes played in 37 games and provided 18 goals and 12 assists. Despite a recent loss of form, the Portuguese is still among Manchester United's top goal threats.

His contribution of 5 goals and 8 assists is only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 14 goals and 3 assists in the 2021/2022 season.

But having now missed two matches in a row, the 27-year-old will need to work harder to catch the coach's eye. The midfielder is regarded as a traditional No.10 but their is no place for a player like that in Rangnick's line-up.

Fernandes will have to fight it out with Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Mason Greenwood for the two spots in wide attacking midfield roles.

If Rangnick's comments are anything to go by, Fernandes has a fight on his hands. Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-1 win over Burney, the Manchester United coach said:

“Yesterday we had to play without Bruno and we did well. We had two strikers, two wingers, two sixes, every player in his best possible position. This is another thing we want to achieve in every game, no matter the formation we’re going to play and each player in his best position. It’s not only about the partnership between Cristiano and Bruno it’s about partnership between other players."

