Arandina vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Arandina will welcome reigning champions Real Madrid to the Estadio El Montecillo in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday.

The hosts, currently playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football, booked a date against the reigning champions with a 2-1 win over Cadiz in the previous round. Hajimari Ceesay Hydara opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match but Federico San Emeterio equalized for Cadiz in the 34th minute.

Pesca proved to be the match-winner for Arandina, as he bagged the match-winner in the 65th minute. They will play for the first time this year and in their previous outing, suffered a 3-1 loss to Marino de Luanco in the Segunda División RFEF last month.

The visitors have secured direct entry into the round of 32 as one of the four participants of the Supercopa de España. They are undefeated across all competitions since September and registered a 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga earlier this week, thanks to Antonio Rüdiger's header.

Arandina vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will cross paths for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts have just two wins in their last 12 games across all competitions, with both coming in the Copa del Rey.

The visitors have lost just once across all competitions this term, with that loss coming against Atletico Madrid in La Liga in September.

Arandina have lost just one of their last six home games in all competitions. They have two wins in that period while drawing three games.

Real Madrid have won their last four games on the trot, scoring nine goals while letting in three goals.

Madrid have won seven of their last nine away games in all competitions.

Arandina vs Real Madrid Prediction

La Arandina have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions, suffering five defeats. They have scored at least once in their last five games and will look to continue that goalscoring form in this match. Their two wins in the Copa del Rey thus far were both registered at home, so they'll hope to make it three wins on the trot.

Los Blancos head into the match on an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They got 2024 off to a winning start on Wednesday and will look to continue that form here. They have won five of their last six games in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti has called up a strong squad as he looks to get his team's title defense off to a strong start. Lucas Vázquez has been left out of the squad after a thigh injury was detected in a scan earlier this week.

Madrid have lost just once across all competitions this season and, considering their current form and advantage in terms of squad quality, this match should end in a routine win for the capital club and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Arandina 0-2 Real Madrid

Arandina vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrygo to score or assist any time - Yes