×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Are Barcelona finally ready to become Europe’s best again?

Rajarshi Mazumder
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
350   //    19 Oct 2018, 11:40 IST

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015
Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015

The Catalan club has always been synonymous with success, and still remain one of the biggest powerhouses of Europe. Barcelona is one of the most, if not the most successful club in the 21st century, and until 2015, their dominance in Europe seemed unparalleled, with all-time great Lionel Messi at the helm of it all.

But it cannot be argued against that since their last European coronation three years ago, their sheen of invincibility has all but faded away. While they still remain the kings of Spain, their regression on the European forefront has been a cause of worry for some time for Barca fans now.

The Blaugrana have been knocked out in the quarterfinals in each of the last three seasons, getting beaten by opponents that many would argue, they were favourites against. The recent success of their arch-rivals Real Madrid has made the criticism against them even more tantalizing. The regression in their powers can be held synonymously with the fact that every year the amount of world-class talent in their team seems to cease.

Since their last triumph in the Champions League, they have seen club legends such as Xavi, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta depart, and their replacements have been far from promising. Let's not forget about the shock transfer of Neymar either The situation is in stark contrast to that of Real Madrid, who have built arguably the best squad in Europe.

The only common constant for Barcelona from the glory days of their past and today is their talisman, Lionel Messi, who is worshipped as a messiah by football fans. But with age, even his incredible powers have begun to wane, and Barca fans fear that if the squad is not strengthened immediately to back their best player, the final years of Lionel Messi may end up getting wasted.

So amidst so many growing challenges, what gives them a chance this season to fare better? After the disappointment from last season, where Barcelona were humbled in Rome, it seems as if the whole club has taken it upon themselves to regain their European stature, at all costs.

The appointment of Eric Abidal as Barcelona’s sporting director was the first step, and it was followed by smart business in the summer transfer window, where they brought in the right players to solidify their weakest links.

The introduction of Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo and Philippe Coutinho has added strength, talent and youth to the midfield, and made it much more stable than it has been in the last few years. The squad depth this season is another comforting factor, with Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho, and Vidal all fighting for a first place in the team.

New signing Arthur against Tottenham
New signing Arthur against Tottenham

Unfortunately, an improvement in midfield has been eclipsed by a shocking infirmity in defence, that has been blighted by injuries and suspensions. While this is definitely recoverable, with the majority of the season still left, the attack also looks much more threatening this time. With stability in the midfield, Lionel Messi has had more freedom to play with, as is evident from the fact that his dribbling in effective areas has become more frequent.

Most importantly, the vector that decides a team’s campaign in Europe is its performance in away matches. Before decimating Tottenham at Wembley, I couldn’t remember the last time Barcelona played convincingly in an away match in the Champions League. Losses against Paris, Juventus, Roma, Manchester City and a lucky draw against Chelsea are all that come to mind from previous years.

All of it can be handed down to one major factor – the instability and weakness in midfield, which I believe has been considerably improved this season, as we saw against Tottenham at Wembley, Barcelona’s toughest match of the season so far.

A strong and able midfield that can soak up the opposition pressure, support the forwards and turn defence into attack, makes Lionel Messi much more dangerous, as he would be less often required to drop deeper to support the midfield. A more dangerous Lionel Messi makes Barcelona a much more formidable force, and that is the biggest reason why this time around, they have a much better chance of beating the European elites.

Lingering problems, however, persist with the Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, whose decision-making ability has been often questioned by fans and pundits alike. Valverde, until now has not shown the tactical nous to change tough situations in matches, that has cost the team many points in the domestic league this season.

If the manager is able to figure out his best starting eleven and is able to use the squad depth to his benefit and keep players fresh before important games, Barcelona fans have more than enough reason to feel optimistic this season.

The fact that Messi has taken over the mantle of leadership, and sworn to put all of his best efforts to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp, has brought a sense of steely confidence in their performances in Europe so far.

Messi promising to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp
Messi promising to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp

Important games await as the Catalans face Italian outfit Inter Milan and Real Madrid later this month. Convincing performances in these games can certainly add to the confidence of the team.

The best player in the world is on a mission, and the early signs have certainly dispelled the gloom and diffidence that had crept in after the humiliation at Rome last season and raised hopes that the beautiful Champions League trophy can decorate the Nou Camp once again.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Arthur Melo
Rajarshi Mazumder
CONTRIBUTOR
Champions League 2018-19: Are Barcelona the favourites to...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV: Is Lionel Messi finally back?
RELATED STORY
11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed
RELATED STORY
3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United's suffering can become Barclelona's...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona are strong contenders for UCL...
RELATED STORY
What is the best Barcelona XI to take on PSV Eindhoven?
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us