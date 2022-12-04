"Are you joking? "He's actually wank" - Fans feel England will win 'nothing' as midfielder starts 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Senegal

Fans on Twitter were not happy to see Jordan Henderson start for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash against Senegal.

Gareth Southgate has named Henderson in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Jordan Pickford will start in goal for the Three Lions. John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Luke Shaw form the backline.

Apart from the three-man midfield of Rice, Bellingham, and Henderson, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane will start in attack for Southgate's side.

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the first XI despite bagging a spectacular brace against Wales in his team's final group game.

Fans were not at all happy with Henderson's inclusion. They opined Southgate should play Foden as a no. 10 and put Rashford in attack.

Some even said that the Three Lions are not destined to win any trophies with Henderson starting for the team.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Jordan Henderson started for England in their Round of 16 clash against Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

josh @posh_pith @DavidDeNob i don’t want to watch he henderson ffs why @DavidDeNob i don’t want to watch he henderson ffs why

t˚*•̩̩͙✩•̩̩͙*˚＊ @istheskylilac soufgate won’t be laughing when a henderson ‘clearance’ gives sarr the ball and he wacks it past pickford soufgate won’t be laughing when a henderson ‘clearance’ gives sarr the ball and he wacks it past pickford

Tomo @TomoLUFC94 Saka coming in for Rashford and Henderson starting is just ridiculous.



Play. Your. Best. Team. Saka coming in for Rashford and Henderson starting is just ridiculous. Play. Your. Best. Team. https://t.co/ALPsW0xnaZ

JL' @JakeLowe10 Does anyone other than Southgate like Henderson? He’s actually wank Does anyone other than Southgate like Henderson? He’s actually wank

LC🔴 @ClockEndLC England will win this but why is he not playing foden in the 10, rather drop rashford for henderson, you lot are winning nothing with him England will win this but why is he not playing foden in the 10, rather drop rashford for henderson, you lot are winning nothing with him

Gareth Southgate wants England to bring happiness home from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate said ahead of the game against Senegal that it was his duty as England managed to secure good results for the team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Southgate emphasized that it's his and his side's duty to bring happiness and smiles to the faces of his countrymen.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said (via The Guardian):

“Part of the reason for doing the job is to bring happiness to others, frankly, Of course, we’ve got our own pride and we want to achieve professionally. But we have taken the country on two incredible journeys and you can feel that there’s the potential for another one and we want that to happen."

He further added:

“We recognise the situation at home for everybody, And we want to bring smiles to people’s faces as they get towards the end of this weekend.”

A berth in the quarter-finals is at stake in this crucial game against Senegal. Southgate's side will face France next if they get past the reigning African champions tonight.

