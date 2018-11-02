Are the Broncos already looking towards 2019?

Broncos TE Todd Heuerman

The NFL is a very tricky sport, albeit complicated at times. Teams win, lose and hope to play in February of the following calendar year in the Super Bowl. But one team that will likely not be there for that (or even the playoffs), is the Denver Broncos.

The 2018 NFL season for the Denver Broncos has been a very disappointing one thus far. Currently at a record of three wins and five losses, the Broncos would need to win out to even have a shot at a wild-card berth. Given their luck this season, that would be like asking our politicians to actually work together to find actual solutions.

From turnovers to bad penalties to missed opportunities, you name it and it has happened. It is what it is. But if we look at it further it is a little deeper than that. And I believe that the problems lie more with a combination of poor decision making by the front office and poor coaching. Or, could it be that the players on the team have had enough and want change?

There are a lot of questions and very few answers as to this season has gone the way it has. Actually, if you want to take a further look all we need to do is look at the record from 2015 until this point. Along with critical personnel decisions that have had a tremendous effect on the franchise as a whole. From failing to properly address offensive line issues, to losing key coaches, to not finding the right quarterback to lead the team along with lack of solid fundamental coaching. The positives however, are an effective running attack with Royce Freeman and Philip Lindsay who has been impressive in his rookie season. And the emergence of 1st round draft choice Courtland Sutton (which has to Demaryius Thomas being traded to Houston recently) and a strong edge rushers in Bradley Chubb and longtime Bronco Von Miller, along with secondary leader Chris Harris Jr; on the flip side of that subject there has been poor play all around. Plus, turnovers and penalties have been plagues for the Broncos this year. This tells me that change is evident and warranted. And for that, I believe it is best for the Broncos to look to 2019 and properly address their issues. From the front office to the coaching staff to the players, a full comprehensive evaluation is needed for the franchise.

And if I am in control of the Bowlen trust for the team, I would make every single position in the organization available, evaluate it and if it is not up to standards and clean the house out, or at least make the changes that are needed to be made. And yes they have had bad years in the past, and this is no different. As this is another lost season. With eight games remaining in the 2018 season, it is time to play for pride and salvage what can be salvaged, and move towards the 2019 season.