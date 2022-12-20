Arenas Getxo vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022 

Arenas Getxo will welcome Real Valladolid to the Getxo Kirolak in the Copa del Rey second round on Wednesday (December 21).

The hosts secured their spot in this round of the competition with a 1-0 home win over Lugo in the first round in November, thanks to Inigo Gomeza's 75th-minute winner.

Valladolid, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory at Barbadas-Bentraces. Both goals came in the first half, with Marcelo scoring an own goal, while Sergio Leon doubled his side's lead in the 39th minute.

Arenas are coming off a goalless draw at home to AD San Juan in the Spanish Segunda RFEF. It was their second consecutive goalless draw in league action, leaving them fourth in the standings.

Valladolid, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in a friendly last week. Sergio Leon put them ahead in the first half, but a second-half brace from Wilfried Zaha helped the Premier League outfit complete the comeback.

Arenas Getxo vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Arenas have won just one of their last five league games, drawing two and losing as many.

Valladolid won their first friendly of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break but lost three and drew one of their next four.

Seven of Arenas's last eight games across competitions have produced two goals or fewer.

Valladolid have lost three of their last five away games across competitions.

Seven of Arenas's last eight games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Arenas Getxo vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Valladolid have had a solid campaign this season and are relatively safe in mid-table. Los Pucelanos will hope to extend their stay in the cup and are heavily favoured to secure victory against the third division side.

Neither team is famed for their attacking prowess, so this game is likely to be a cagey affair. However, the visitors should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arenas Getxo 0-1 Real Valladolid

Arenas Getxo vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Valladolid to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

